To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai talks about 228 incident, blaming Chiang Kai-shek for heinous crime

@China Times: Lai Ching-te describes 228 incident as dictator Chiang Kai-shek's heinous crime

@Liberty Times: Lai says he will unite Taiwan to prevent it from being annexed by China

@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang excited about AI demand

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks favored by foreign institutional investors expected to brave headwinds

@Taipei Times: Seven Chinese universities sanctioned

Enditem/ls