Man practicing for driving test crashes car into convenience store
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) A learner driver in Miaoli County crashed into the front of a 7-Eleven convenience store after mistaking his car's gas pedal for the brake, local authorities said Monday.
According to the Miaoli Police Bureau's Toufen Precinct, the 25-year-old man, surnamed Chiu (邱), was practicing driving with his mother Sunday on Yongzhen Road in Toufen City.
At around 3 p.m., Chiu pulled into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store. Rather than hitting the brakes, he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to lurch forward into the store's front glass windows.
Police arriving at the scene found shattered glass scattered across an indoor seating area, product displays and on the floor inside the store. No customers were injured, as the seating area was empty at the time, police said.
Chiu, who tested negative for alcohol, was given an NT$18,000 (US$549) fine for driving without a license. He will also be required to compensate the store for damages, police said.
Taiwan does not offer learner's permits for people learning to drive. Learners typically have to enroll in a driving school, where they practice specific skills on a test course and drive along a designated route on the road with a licensed instructor.
