Strong continental cold air mass to send mercury below 10°C

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) Parts of Taiwan could see temperature dropping to below 10 degrees Celsius over the weekend, with a strong continental cold air mass forecast to move into the country for the first time this winter, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The weather across Taiwan is forecast to become colder as the strong cold air mass arrives on Friday, CWA forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) told CNA on Thursday.

The coldest period is expected to be in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, with lows of 11-13 degrees forecast in central, northern and northeastern Taiwan, while some areas could even see the mercury dip below 10 degrees, Kuan said.

Due to abundant moisture brought by southern winds combined with the influence of the cold front, there is a chance of snowfall in mountainous areas of central and northern Taiwan at elevations of over 3,000 meters, Kuan said.

The continental cold air mass is expected to weaken during daytime Monday, bringing warmer weather in the north with highs of 18-20 degrees, the forecaster said.

However, the weather will turn cooler again on New Year's Eve due to strengthening northeasterly winds, sending the mercury down to 13-14 degrees in central and northern Taiwan, and 15-18 degrees elsewhere.

According to Kuan, the weather will also remain cool over the following three days from Jan. 1-3.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Ko Lin) Enditem/AW

