Xueshan gets 1st snow of winter, accumulation reaches 3-5 cm

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) Xueshan, Taiwan's second-highest mountain, saw its first snowfall of the winter on Tuesday, with snow accumulation reaching around 3-5 centimeters as of Thursday, according to the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters.

A recent cold air mass approaching Taiwan has brought the first snowfall of the winter to the national park's mountainous areas, said the headquarters, which oversees the national park located in the Xueshan Range spanning northern and central Taiwan.

Hsu Chia-hsiang (許嘉祥), deputy head of the headquarters, explained that although Taiwan is located between the tropical and subtropical regions, its mountains can be blanketed by snow in winter when cold waves move south, reaching Taiwan and meeting conditions of sufficient moisture.

With an elevation of 3,886 meters, Xueshan's terrain and its location in northern Taiwan, which allows the mountain to first intercept cold waves with moisture, contribute to significant snow accumulation in its area, Hsu added.

While Xueshan has long been a popular destination for snow hiking and outdoor training in the snow, the headquarters reminded those seeking the experience to take steps to prevent hypothermia and altitude sickness.

Hikers are also advised to exercise caution when on ice-covered trails and ensure they are proficient in using equipment such as ice axes and crampons, the headquarters added.

(By Kuan Jui-ping and Sunny Lai) Enditem/ASG

