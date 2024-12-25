Private sector workers to enjoy 12 public holidays in 2025

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) People working in the private sector in Taiwan will receive 12 public holidays in 2025, when banks and financial markets do not open for business, according to the 2025 calendar published by the government earlier in the year.

New Year's Day will be the first public holiday in 2025, followed by a nine-day Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Jan. 25, with Lunar New Year's Eve falling on Jan. 28.

The nine-day holiday is comprised of two weekends, Lunar New Year's Eve and Jan. 27, for which people have to work on Feb. 8 to enjoy the long holiday.

People will have two long weekends with the two following holidays, one in February as Feb. 28 Peace Memorial Day falls on Friday this year, while Children's Day and the Tomb Sweeping Day are observed on April 3-4, the first Thursday and Friday in April 2025.

In May, people working in the private sector will have Labor Day off. The banks will close on May 1, but government offices will open that day.

The Dragon Boat Festival falls on May 31, which is a Saturday, and therefore people will have May 30 off.

The remaining public holidays both fall in October, including the Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 National Day, giving people in Taiwan two long weekends during the first half of October.

(By Kay Liu) Enditem/AW