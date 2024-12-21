Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan could mandate traceable washed eggs for national food chains

12/21/2024 10:03 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Hsu Fu, the director of the Office of Food Safety, speaks at a food safety forum in Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo Dec. 21, 2024
Taipei, Dec. 21 (CNA) National food chains in Taiwan may be required to use washed eggs carrying traceability codes from next year to make it easier to identify their source and farming practices, the Office of Food Safety announced Saturday.

The new policy will likely cover establishments such as breakfast shops and bakeries, office director Hsu Fu (許輔) said at a food safety forum, adding that specific implementation details are still under discussion.

Since 2022, Taiwan has mandated that washed eggs supplied to schools, the military, convenience stores, supermarkets, wholesale retailers and e-commerce platforms carry traceability codes.

These codes consist of two lines of information, indicating where the egg was laid, the packaging date and the farm's location.

(By Shen Pei-yao and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/kb

