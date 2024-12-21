Taiwan could mandate traceable washed eggs for national food chains
Taipei, Dec. 21 (CNA) National food chains in Taiwan may be required to use washed eggs carrying traceability codes from next year to make it easier to identify their source and farming practices, the Office of Food Safety announced Saturday.
The new policy will likely cover establishments such as breakfast shops and bakeries, office director Hsu Fu (許輔) said at a food safety forum, adding that specific implementation details are still under discussion.
Since 2022, Taiwan has mandated that washed eggs supplied to schools, the military, convenience stores, supermarkets, wholesale retailers and e-commerce platforms carry traceability codes.
These codes consist of two lines of information, indicating where the egg was laid, the packaging date and the farm's location.
