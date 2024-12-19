Rime ice, snow pellets cover Taiwan's tallest peaks

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 19 (CNA) Rime ice and snow pellets had formed on two of Taiwan's tallest peaks and a major forest park early Thursday, as a cold air mass blanketed most of the country, pushing temperatures below zero degrees Celsius in some elevated areas, government agencies said.

Rime ice and glaze were seen early Thursday on the northern peak of Yushan, Taiwan's tallest mountain at an elevation of 3,952 meters, where the Yushan Weather Station recorded temperatures of minus 4.1 degrees, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Photo courtesy of the CWA

Snow pellets -- which are formed when supercooled water droplets are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes -- were also seen at Hehuanshan's Wuling Pass at an altitude of 3,275 meters, making it mandatory for vehicles in the area to use snow chains, according to the Highway Bureau.

Meanwhile, in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan County, the mercury fell to minus 4 degrees Thursday morning, with rime ice forming on the foliage in the park, which is located about 1,900 meters above sea level, according to the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency.

The Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area. Photo courtesy of the Yilan branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency

The CWA has forecast that the weather in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan will remain chilly on Thursday due to the continental cold air mass.

If conditions such as low temperatures and moisture prevail, ice, rime and sporadic snowfall can be expected at elevations of over 3,000 meters in central Taiwan, and in areas over 2,000 meters in the north and northeast of the country, the CWA said.

It has forecast lows of 11-13 degrees Thursday in the western half of Taiwan and in the northeast, and 14-15 degrees in Hualien and Taitung in the east.

The Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area. Photo courtesy of the Yilan branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency

Highs will rise to no more than 14-15 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan, and 17-19 in Hualien, Taitung and central Taiwan, while the south will see highs of 22 degrees, the CWA said.

In the offshore counties, temperatures will range between 15 and 17 degrees Thursday in the Penghu Islands, 10-14 degrees in Kinmen, and 8-11 degrees in Matsu, according to the CWA.

Early on Thursday, the lowest temperature recorded in low-lying areas was 7.7 degrees in Matsu, while on Taiwan proper, it was 10.1 degrees in New Taipei's Shiding District, the CWA added.

Also on Thursday, the CWA issued an orange-level cold advisory for New Taipei and Yilan, warning of temperatures of 6 degrees or lower or sustained temperatures of under 12 degrees for at least 24 hours.

The CWA also issued a "yellow" cold advisory, which covered Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli, as well as Kinmen, indicating a possibility of temperatures below 10 degrees.

Meanwhile, sporadic rain was likely Thursday in areas north of Taoyuan, as well as in Yilan and Hualien in the east and mountainous areas in the western half of Taiwan, and some scattered showers in Hsinchu and Taitung, according to the CWA.