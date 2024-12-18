Taipei MRT knife attack suspect indicted for attempted murder

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) A woman who randomly attacked a senior high school student with a utility knife on a Taipei Metro train last month has been indicted for attempted murder, New Taipei prosecutors said Wednesday.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred on Nov. 8 as the suspect, a woman in her early 40s surnamed Wang (王), was riding a Bannan Line train heading toward Dingpu.

Near MRT Xinpu Station at around 10:15 p.m., Wang, who said she had recently quit her job and was in a bad mood, drew a utility knife and slashed a senior high school student, leaving an 8-centimeter cut on his left cheek, a 1.5-cm cut on his neck, and a 2-cm laceration on his left ear, prosecutors said.

After the attack, Wang was subdued by four male passengers who held her at Xinpu Station until police arrived.

Prosecutors said that in the weeks before the attack, between Oct. 17 and Nov. 2, Wang had repeatedly sent herself messages describing auditory hallucinations she was experiencing.

Although the hallucinations had stopped by Nov. 8, she nevertheless wanted to commit the attack, the indictment said. Wang does not have a record of seeking treatment for psychiatric issues.

Prosecutors said Wang committed the attack as a means of venting her dissatisfaction with her life and work. They noted that she consciously brought a utility knife, sought out a closed train carriage to commit the attack, and selected a student as her victim.

In light of Wang's consciousness of and preparation for the crime, prosecutors said they have decided to charge Wang with attempted murder, with her victim's status as a minor cited as an aggravating factor.