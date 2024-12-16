Focus Taiwan App
Temperatures to rise Monday as cold air mass eases

12/16/2024 11:10 AM
People crossing a street in Taipei's Nangang District brace the chilly weather on Monday. CNA photo Nov. 16, 2024
People crossing a street in Taipei's Nangang District brace the chilly weather on Monday. CNA photo Nov. 16, 2024

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Temperatures are set to gradually increase on Monday as a continental cold air mass weakens, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Highs of 17-18 degrees are expected in northern Taiwan and 19-21 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, as well as Hualien and Taitung. The CWA said there is also a chance of ice and rime on mountains above 3,000 meters.

Meanwhile, the CWA said highs of 17-19 degrees are expected in the outlying Penghu Islands, 12-17 degrees in Kinmen and 11-13 degrees in Matsu.

Due to northeasterly winds and a cloud system moving north, there is an increased probability of rain along Keelung's northern coast, in eastern Taiwan, southern Taiwan and northern mountainous areas, the agency said.

CWA graphic
CWA graphic

The lowest temperature recorded in low-lying areas early Monday morning was 9.8 degrees in New Taipei's Shiding District, followed by 10.8 degrees in Sanwan Township in Miaoli County. Meanwhile, lows of 11-13 degrees were recorded in other areas.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the cold air mass will gradually weaken on Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will slowly rise. However, he predicted that it will still be cold in the northern parts of the country.

He forecast that another cold air mass would arrive on Wednesday and Thursday and send temperatures below 10 degrees.

(By Chang Hsiug-feng and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/kb

