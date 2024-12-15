Wind-borne pollutants impact air quality in southern Taiwan
Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) Air quality warnings have been issued for southern Taiwan as northeasterly winds carry pollutants from overseas, the Ministry of Environment reported Sunday.
The ministry's air quality monitoring network showed that as of 1 p.m. Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) flashed a red alert in Linyuan, Kaohsiung.
Meanwhile, the air quality was worsening to an orange alert level in some areas of Kaohsiung and Pingtung.
A red alert means air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided, while an orange warning suggests unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups such as the elderly, children, and people with cardiac or respiratory conditions.
The air quality was either "good" or "fair" in other areas around Taiwan.
As the ongoing northeasterly wind system brought pollutants to Taiwan, it was easy for air pollutants to accumulate in downwind areas in central and southern parts of the country, the ministry said, advising residents in these areas to exercise caution.
Related News
Dec. 15: Hard rime observed on Yushan as mercury drops to below zero
Dec. 15: Temperatures below 10℃ recorded in parts of Taiwan
Dec. 14: Transboundary pollutants affect air quality in Taiwan
- Politics
Migrant worker groups demand action on brokers withholding documents12/15/2024 09:25 PM
- Society
Environment groups call for more citizen involvement in green initiatives12/15/2024 08:51 PM
- Politics
French public supports Taiwan's narrative on sovereignty: Survey12/15/2024 05:40 PM
- Culture
Taiwan's top universities gear up for longest-ever winter break12/15/2024 04:43 PM
- Sports
Chou Tien-chen loses BWF World Tour Finals men's singles semi12/15/2024 04:33 PM