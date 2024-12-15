Wind-borne pollutants impact air quality in southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) Air quality warnings have been issued for southern Taiwan as northeasterly winds carry pollutants from overseas, the Ministry of Environment reported Sunday.

The ministry's air quality monitoring network showed that as of 1 p.m. Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) flashed a red alert in Linyuan, Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile, the air quality was worsening to an orange alert level in some areas of Kaohsiung and Pingtung.

A red alert means air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided, while an orange warning suggests unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups such as the elderly, children, and people with cardiac or respiratory conditions.

The air quality was either "good" or "fair" in other areas around Taiwan.

As the ongoing northeasterly wind system brought pollutants to Taiwan, it was easy for air pollutants to accumulate in downwind areas in central and southern parts of the country, the ministry said, advising residents in these areas to exercise caution.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/cs

