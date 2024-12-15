Taiwan headline news
12/15/2024 12:53 PM
Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Second try: Yoon Suk Yeol impeached
@China Times: Yoon Suk Yeol impeached, suspended from office immediately
Liberty Times: South Korea's National Assembly impeaches Yoon Suk Yeol 204:85
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors shift from selling to buying on 14 stocks
@Commercial Times: Institutional investors lock on to 16 stocks during mutual fund window dressing period
@Taipei Times: Rutte's China 'bully' warning hailed
