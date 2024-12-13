To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Temperatures to fall Friday night; snow possible in mountains on Monday

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) Temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan, as well as Kinmen and Matsu, will plunge on Friday and snow could fall on Monday in mountainous areas as a cold mass sweeps the country, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast.

The weather agency said the northeast monsoon is likely to bring rainfall to areas north of Taoyuan and Yilan on Friday.

The CWB added that prolonged rainfall and localized heavy showers were likely along the northern coast of Keelung and in mountainous parts of Taipei.

Meanwhile, temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan, as well as Kinmen and the Matsu Islands, are set to fall throughout the evening.

Temperatures will continue to fall across Taiwan on Saturday as a continental cold air mass moves southward, the CWA said, adding that the cold snap will not break until Monday.

The CWA warned that roads at high elevations -- above 3,000 meters -- could be icy at nighttime and early Saturday morning.

The agency added that there could be snowfall in mountainous areas over 3,000 meters on Monday.

In terms of temperatures on Friday, daytime highs will hit 18-20 Celsius degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan, with lows of 14-15 degrees.

The mercury in Matsu will be at 13-15 degrees throughout the day and 15-16 degrees in Kinmen.

Daytime highs will hit 22-24 degrees in central parts of the country and Hualien. In southern areas and Taitung, daytime highs will be between 25 and 26 degrees and 18-21 degrees in the Penghu Islands, CWA forecasts showed. Lows will be between 16 and 19 degrees in these areas.