Drier weather forecast in most of Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) Due to the effects of northeasterly winds, there was plenty of moisture in the air before early Sunday morning, but that will drop during the day, with a decreasing chance of rainfall in most of Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

During Sunday, scattered rain is forecast in Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan, while areas south of Hsinchu and the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu can see cloudy to sunny skies, according to the weather agency.

Temperature-wise, cool weather is forecast for northern and northeastern Taiwan, with temperatures ranging from 15-20 degrees Celsius throughout Sunday, the CWA said.

Areas north of Taoyuan and Yilan can see highs of 17-18 degrees, while other regions are expected to experience lows of 16-18 degrees, the CWA added.

During the daytime, highs of 21-23 degrees are forecast for Hualien and Taitung in the east, and 26-28 degrees for central and southern Taiwan.

On the outlying islands, Penghu will see temperatures ranging from 18-21 degrees, while 14-19 degrees are forecast for Kinmen, and 13-14 degrees for Matsu, the CWA said.

It also warned of possible strong winds in the Hengchun Peninsula, around Orchid and Green islands off Taiwan's southeastern coast, around the outlying Penghu and Matsu islands, in Keelung's north coast, as well as Chiayi, Tainan, Hualien, and the coastal area of Taitung and Kinmen.

Meanwhile, areas north of Tainan, coastal areas of eastern Taiwan and various outlying islands can see waves up to 3-4 meters, while 5-meter high waves are forecast for the coastal regions in Penghu, the CWA added.