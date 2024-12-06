To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

4 indicted on suspicion of spying for China while serving in military

Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) The Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Friday indicted four retired servicemen, including three former members of a unit responsible for security around the Presidential Office building, on suspicion of spying for China.

The four suspects, disclosed only by their last names Lai (賴), Li (黎), Lin (林) and Chen (陳), held the ranks of staff sergeants, corporal and private upper class before retiring between July 2023 and August this year, prosecutors said in a news release.

All four have been detained, prosecutors added.

According to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), three of the suspects were members of the 211th Military Police Battalion, which guards the Presidential Office building, while the fourth served with the MND's Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command.

Prosecutors said that Lai and Chen began passing classified information to the Chinese intelligence services in exchange for money while still serving in the military in April 2022.

Lai and Chen were allegedly recruited and paid by a man surnamed Huang (黃), who is currently wanted by the Taiwanese authorities.

Prosecutors said Chen would take photographs of confidential documents and then have Lai pass them on to Huang or another Chinese operative.

Lai later began taking the photographs himself but was caught and transferred to another unit, prosecutors added.

After his transfer, Lai recruited Li to continue photographing documents, with Li passing the job on to Lin ahead of his retirement in February this year, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors estimate that Lai earned as much as NT$460,000 (US$14,201), while Chen got NT$450,000 and Li and Lin each received NT$664,100 and NT$265,900.

The MND uncovered the case after a tip-off from one of its soldiers and the four suspects were apprehended in August.

In a separate statement Friday, the Presidential Office said it condemned any treasonous behavior that harmed Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the MND said it had informed the National Security Bureau of the case as soon as it was uncovered, but could not comment further due to ongoing judicial proceedings.