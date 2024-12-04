TFDA reiterates strict regulation governing Chinese mitten crab-imports

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) on Wednesday reiterated the nation's regulations governing international live seafood imports such as mitten crabs, reminding businesses that their security deposits will be confiscated if they try to get around the rules.

The TFDA made the statement in light of a recent batch of imported Chinese mitten crabs that were found to have been contaminated with an excessive amount of dioxin residue.

The incident was first made public on Dec. 1, when TFDA announced a shipment of 14.6 metric tons of mitten crabs imported from China were intercepted at the border in early November and did not enter the market.

The batch was confiscated for return or destruction after testing revealed excessive dioxin residue.

In a TFDA list of products stopped at the border updated Tuesday, the administration confirmed that the batch was intercepted in November.

The batch was the only shipment out of 30 inspected by the TFDA between May 29 and Nov. 29 to fail Taiwan's standards, the administration said, adding that Taiwan has confiscated 14 shipments of mitten crabs from China that failed to meet the standards of Taiwan's regulations from 2017 and 2024.

The TFDA went on to add that as a result of an incident in 2018, when mitten crabs that did not undergo border inspections were found on the market, the administration raised the level of security deposits local importers have to pay from two times the retail price of the crabs to four in an effort to curb future infractions.

At a routine presser on Wednesday, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) used mitten crabs as an example to reiterate Taiwan's laws on importing live food or products that have a time sensitive shelf life.

Importers of such products apply to have their merchandise enter Taiwan through a guarantee pledge. The products then enter the country to a designated location where they are inspected and monitored for a period of time to determine whether or not they can be sold locally.

With the risk of losing security deposits that are four times the retail price, local businesses are unlikely to risk breaking the law to import the products illegally, Lin added.

Mitten crabs from China, have been subject to 100 percent border inspections since July 2007, he said.

In addition, once crabs have been found to contain dioxin, Taiwan bans the farms where the crabs were raised from exporting their crabs into the country.

Restarting imports from flagged farms requires a complete systematic inspection, but given current cross-straight relations, it is highly unlikely Taiwanese inspectors will be allowed into China to conduct such operations, Lin added.

Experts warn that dioxin consists of 419 chemical compounds and is a confirmed carcinogen.

Short-term exposure to high doses can cause skin disorders and liver damage, while long-term low-dose exposure may increase the risk of cancer, damage the immune system and pose risks to pregnant women, according to experts.