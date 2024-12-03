Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai highlights Taiwan's 3 proactive actions

@China Times: Policy U-turn: Surrogacy decoupled from assisted reproduction law

@Liberty Times: Lai highlights Taiwan's 3 proactive actions

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market rebounds as foreign investors reinvest in TSMC

@Commercial Times: Let AI be new economic driver: Lai

@Taipei Times: Taiwan committed to peace: Lai says

