Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Cloudy to sunny skies forecast in most of Taiwan

12/02/2024 11:20 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Taiwan will largely see cloudy to sunny skies on Monday, with scattered rainfall predicted in Hualien and Taitung counties, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

However, in the afternoon, seasonal northeasterly winds will bring more moisture, the CWA said, and this may lead to scattered rain in Keelung, mountainous areas of Greater Taipei and northeastern Taiwan.

The CWA said that temperatures are expected to vary significantly during the day. Early morning lows were around 15-19 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs forecast to hit 24-26 degrees in eastern Taiwan and 26-28 degrees in the west.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach 20-23 degrees in the outlying Penghu islands, 16-24 degrees in Kinmen and 16-20 degrees in Matsu, according to the weather agency.

(By Lee Shu-hua and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    62