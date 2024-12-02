To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Cloudy to sunny skies forecast in most of Taiwan

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Taiwan will largely see cloudy to sunny skies on Monday, with scattered rainfall predicted in Hualien and Taitung counties, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

However, in the afternoon, seasonal northeasterly winds will bring more moisture, the CWA said, and this may lead to scattered rain in Keelung, mountainous areas of Greater Taipei and northeastern Taiwan.

The CWA said that temperatures are expected to vary significantly during the day. Early morning lows were around 15-19 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs forecast to hit 24-26 degrees in eastern Taiwan and 26-28 degrees in the west.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach 20-23 degrees in the outlying Penghu islands, 16-24 degrees in Kinmen and 16-20 degrees in Matsu, according to the weather agency.