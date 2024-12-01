Sunny skies to continue Monday but weekend cold spell expected: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) Sunny weather conditions on Sunday and Monday are expected to give way to cloudier weather during the week in Taiwan and a cold spell will likely descend on the weekend, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Clear skies will prevail over most parts of Taiwan on Sunday and Monday though there will more some cloud coverage in eastern parts of Taiwan and potential scattered rainfall in Hualien and Taitung counties, the CWA forecast Sunday.

Over these two days, temperatures will range from 15-28 degrees Celsius across Taiwan, with daytime highs reaching 25 degrees in many areas, the CWA said.

From Tuesday, cloud coverage is forecast to extend over more parts of the country, and northern and northeastern areas can expect showers. Mountainous areas in Yilan County may also experience heavy rainfall.

Foggy conditions affecting visibility may also be present in central and southern areas between Tuesday and Thursday, the agency warned.

According to current forecasts, temperatures are expected to drop as low as 15 or 16 degrees in Taipei and other parts of northern Taiwan by Saturday, though some mountainous areas may get even colder.