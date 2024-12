To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier12 victory ignites 'dome-hatching' craze for sports event arenas across Taiwan

@China Times: Societal concerns remain as Mental Health Act criticized over inadequate measures

@Liberty Times: President Lai arrives in Hawaii for two-night stopover, his first overseas trip since taking office

@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors targets 14 stocks in investment adjustment

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks with strong fundamentals favored by institutional investors

@Taipei Times: US approves US$387m in arms sales

