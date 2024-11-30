National Development Council official removed for workplace bullying

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) The National Development Council (NDC) has removed the director of its Department of Overall Planning after an internal investigation confirmed the official's involvement in workplace bullying.

The investigation conducted by a special task force confirmed on Friday the role of the department head in workplace bullying and suggested the council demote her to a nonsupervisory position.

The investigation was completed in one week after accusations the official bullied subordinates were reported by local news media, the NDC said.

The news reports recently published a letter jointly written by several members of staff in the department accusing the director of subjecting subordinates to high work pressure, failing to control her emotions and making it difficult to seek approval for days off.

As a result, the reports said the department had seen a high turnover with many employees leaving.

According to the NDC, the department was set up to help plan, coordinate and review national development policies and plans for the council.

In a statement, the NDC, the top economic planning body in Taiwan, said although the council did not receive any complaints from employees against the director, the agency launched a probe immediately after the case was reported by the media.

The council organized the special task force, comprising one person from the NDC and three independent members who were either lawyers or counseling psychologists, to investigate the allegations, on Nov. 24, the NDC said.

During the investigation, the task force surveyed all employees in the department for a better understanding of how they felt about the workplace and to determine the level of work-related pressure, while also interviewing several current and former employees, the NDC said.

As a result of the investigation, the task force determined the official had engaged in workplace bullying and suggested she be demoted. An NDC workplace bullying complaints committee acted on the task force's recommendation, the NDC added.

The NDC said the council has also reviewed its internal rules to prevent workplace bullying, appointing staff to check whether a complaint has been filed and is being acted on, shorten the bullying investigation process and hold those guilty of bullying to account.

The council will provide employees with necessary psychological counseling services and related education about workplace bullying and work to raise the awareness of section heads about their conduct in a bid to prevent any repetition, the NDC added.

Workplace bullying has recently become a focus in Taiwan after the body of a 39-year-old employee of the Ministry of Labor (MOL), surnamed Wu (吳) was discovered on Nov. 4 amid speculation on social media that workplace bullying by his supervisor Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容) had driven the civil servant to take his own life.

Wu's suicide led to the resignation of Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) over her handling of the case. Hsieh has been banned from leaving Taiwan by prosecutors investigating claims of criminal malfeasance.

In addition to the MOL and NDC, bullying allegations have also been reported in other government agencies with six officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare currently under investigation, two of whom have been suspended.

