Taiwan expected to see colder, drier winter

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Taiwan is likely to experience a colder and drier winter in the coming months due to a potential La Niña episode, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Friday.

The agency noted a 50 percent chance of La Niña development, characterized by stronger northern and northeastern winds, with conditions expected to normalize around spring.

As a result, slightly lower temperatures and reduced rainfall are forecast between December 2024 and February 2025, the CWA said.

In December, average temperatures are projected to range from 17.6-18.9 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 18.1-19.3 degrees in central Taiwan, 19.0-20.2 degrees in the south, and 19.1-20.1 degrees in the east, according to the CWA.

As for the weather in the short term, current cold conditions are expected to persist through early Saturday, with nighttime lows dipping below 10 degrees, it said.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise starting daytime Saturday, but will drop again with the arrival of stronger northeasterly winds on Dec. 5 and a cold air mass on Dec. 7, the CWA said.

Mostly sunny skies are also forecast island-wide by Monday evening, when chances of rain increase in northern and eastern Taiwan, it said.