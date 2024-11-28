Taichung official removed from office for sexual misconduct

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The Taichung City government said on Thursday it has dismissed a Transportation Bureau official for sexual misconduct against five women since 2021.

A news statement released by the bureau said that Chang Ying-tang (張應當), head of the Public Transportation and Rapid Transit System Office, was given two major demerits, stripped of his pension and fined NT$300,000 (US$9,214.57) according to regulations including the Gender Equality in Employment Act on Tuesday.

Chang was found by a performance appraisal committee to have harassed at least five female subordinates through his words and actions, which including him touching their arms and hugging them without their consent.

A sixth complaint is currently under investigation.

The city government's Chief Secretary Huang Chung-tien (黃崇典) was quoted as saying that Chang's behavior "seriously undermined the morale" of staff and that he was given the harshest administrative penalties for sexual harassment in the history of Taichung's public sector.

Chang may appeal the committee's decision at court within 30 days of receiving his dismissal notice, the city government said.

After Chang's dismissal was announced on Thursday, the Taichung government led by Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the Kuomintang was criticized by city councilors for acting too slowly in response to the sexual misconduct allegations first submitted on Sept. 9.

Taichung City Councilor Huang Shou-da (黃守達) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said that the government only suspended Chang when the case was revealed at the city council on Nov. 4, and it took a further 24 days for him to be formally removed from office.

In response, the Transportation Bureau Deputy Director-general Chiang Chun-liang (江俊良) said that the investigation was in line with standard procedures, referring to the three-month limit to investigations of sexual harassment.

The accusers, accused and witnesses were all interviewed, and further allegations were also handed in during the course of the investigation, Chiang said.

Despite this, DPP councilors including Huang asked for an apology from Mayor Lu for allowing the sexual harassment to have gone on for four years and suggested that Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫), the director of the Transportation Bureau, should step down from his post to demonstrate accountability.

In light of the case, Yeh said that sexual harassment education will be strengthened, the complaint channel will be kept open, and additional surveillance equipment will be installed.