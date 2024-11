To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan's resignation approved; Legislator Hung Sun-han to take over

@China Times: Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan's resignation approved; Legislator Hung Sun-han to take over

@Liberty Times: President Lai to depart for trip to three Pacific allies on Nov. 30

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks draw institutional buying

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks favored by domestic institutional investors

@Taipei Times: President to visit allies in South Pacific

