Taiwan headline news
11/21/2024 10:05 AM
Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President, premier apologize over bullying suicide case
@China Times: Labor minister tenders resignation, president apologizes over bullying suicide case
@Liberty Times: Taiwan, U.S. sign NT$10.9 billion arms deal
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan's export orders grow for 8th straight month
@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley cautious about 2025 investment prospects in Taiwan, South Korea
@Taipei Times: Add Taiwan to 'NATO Plus': report
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading11/21/2024 10:51 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news11/21/2024 10:05 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower11/21/2024 09:14 AM
- Politics
Labor ministry official sacked in bullying suicide case11/20/2024 11:02 PM
- Politics
Former President Tsai Ing-wen departs for security forum in Canada11/20/2024 10:44 PM