11/21/2024 10:05 AM
Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President, premier apologize over bullying suicide case

@China Times: Labor minister tenders resignation, president apologizes over bullying suicide case

@Liberty Times: Taiwan, U.S. sign NT$10.9 billion arms deal

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan's export orders grow for 8th straight month

@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley cautious about 2025 investment prospects in Taiwan, South Korea

@Taipei Times: Add Taiwan to 'NATO Plus': report

