Taipei, Nov. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ministry of Labor claims no evidence showing that official bullied at work before killing himself

@China Times: Ukraine launches U.S.-made long-range missiles into Russia for first time

@Liberty Times: 45 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong face heavy sentencing

@Economic Daily News: Taiex stages comeback as bargain hunters jump in

@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley turns upbeat about U.S. markets

@Taipei Times: Taiwan blasts jailing of HK activists

Enditem/ls