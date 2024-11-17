To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 17 (CNA) Two Taipei bus drivers involved in a collision Sunday that left a pedestrian dead have been released on bail of NT$300,000 (US$9,227) and NT$100,000, according to police.

The two drivers, a 23-year-old woman surnamed Hsieh (謝) and a 54-year-old bus driver surnamed Chen (陳), were questioned by prosecutors on suspicion of negligent homicide before being released, the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement.

Police received a call around 9 a.m. about a rear-end collision involving two city buses and a taxi in front of the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel in Taipei's Zhongzheng District, in which a female pedestrian had been trapped under a bus.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the accident is believed to have occurred when a Route 49 city bus driven by Chen making a right turn from Zhongxiao East Road onto Zhenjiang Street, stopped to allow pedestrians to cross the street.

As the first bus stopped, a Route 312 city bus behind it driven by Hsieh rear-ended the first bus, causing it to lurch forward and hit a pedestrian as well as a taxi stopped at a red light, police said.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old woman, later died from injuries sustained in the accident at National Taiwan University Hospital.

Fifteen others, including Chen and eight Thai tourists, were also injured in the accident.

The eight Thai tourists all suffered mild injuries and were discharged from hospital. They are scheduled to return home Monday.

CNA copy photo Nov. 17, 2024

Hsieh obtained a bus driving license in January 2024 and started working for CitiAir Bus Co. in February.

According to the on-site police investigation, she had a zero blood alcohol concentration and the employer was asked to take a drug test for the 23-year-old female driver suspected of causing the accident, the Taipei City Public Transportation Office said Sunday.

The other drivers involved in the collision also passed on-site breathalyzers, police said.

Hsieh last took a day off on Friday and had not worked overtime in recent days, the office said.

There was one accident on Hsieh's driving record from August but she has no recorded traffic violations, according to the office.