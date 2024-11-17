To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Changhua man arrested over murder of ex-wife in front of children

Taipei, Nov. 17 (CNA) The Changhua County Police Department on Saturday arrested a local man on suspicion of killing his ex-wife in front of his son and stepdaughter.

The man, identified by his last name Lee (李), is accused of murdering his 50-year-old former spouse surnamed Tsai (蔡) at around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said.

Speaking with local media on Sunday, Tsai's 26-year-old daughter described her former stepfather as an alcoholic and chronic gambler.

Tsai's daughter, whose name was not publicized, told local media that she went to see her mother on Saturday afternoon for a visit.

Upon her arrival, she said she was made aware that Lee, under the influence of alcohol, was at her late mother's house to ask for NT$650,000 (US$20,000).

After being rejected, Lee began acting erratically with a sickle inside Tsai's house, according to the deceased's daughter.

Tsai's daughter said she then confronted Lee, which led to Tsai being slashed by Lee's sickle while trying to protect her daughter.

Tsai's daughter said she retrieved her half-brother to escape the premises before calling the police.

After first responders arrived at the scene, Tsai showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lee, meanwhile, fled the scene after stealing a vehicle.

Changhua police disclosed that its Fangyuan Precinct eventually arrested Lee in the county's Pitou Township.

Suspect Lee, who allegedly murdered his ex-wife, is arrested by Changhua police. Photo courtesy of a local resident

Speaking to the media, Lee and Tsai's son, an unnamed nine-year-old, revealed that he had personally witnessed his father committ domestic abuse before such as attacking his mother with a chair.

The boy also said Lee had beatend him as well, and that he wishes the legal system would sentence his father to death so that Lee may not continue to cause harm to the half-siblings.

Changhua's Department of Social Affairs said that after being made aware of the case on Saturday, it had immediately dispatched social workers to help.

The department said Tsai was listed as belonging to a middle-to-low-income household and had been granted a restraining order in February.

The county government also added that it will do all it can to support Tsai's surviving family members such as assisting in the organization of Tsai's funeral.