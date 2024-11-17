Focus Taiwan App
11/17/2024 12:10 PM
Taipei, Nov. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: APEC envoy invites Biden to Taiwan

@China Times: Biden, Xi warn of global turmoil as Trump returns to White House

@Liberty Times: APEC envoy invites Biden to Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Big players eye 15 stocks at low valuations

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks set to rally on 4 leads

@Taipei Times: APEC envoy invites Biden to Taiwan

Enditem/cs

