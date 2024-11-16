One angler dies after waves knock 7 off rock in Keelung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 16 (CNA) A rock fisherman died Saturday after he and six others were washed into the sea by strong waves on Keelung Islet, off the coast of northern Taiwan, according to the Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

The seven people were part of a group of 45 that went to the islet by boat early Saturday for recreational rock fishing, the CGA said.

The CGA said it received a report at 10 a.m. that some members of the group had been washed off the rocks into the sea, and it dispatched a patrol boat to the area and called the National Airborne Service Corps (NASC) to help with the rescue effort.

When the patrol boat arrived on the scene, a recreational fishing boat had already picked up six of the people who had been knocked into the sea, the CGA added.

The seventh angler was seen wedged between some reefs and appeared to be unconscious, the CGA said.

The angler was picked by CGA rescue workers and airlifted to Songshan Airport by an NASC helicopter but was later pronounced dead.

According to the Keelung City government's Department of Economic Affairs, the incident occurred when the weather changed suddenly at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

When the three recreational fishing boats set sail at 5 a.m., carrying the 45 anglers, the winds were forecast to be no stronger than 49.68 kilometer per hour, and the waves no higher than 2 meters, the department said. Furthermore, there were no typhoon warnings in that region, it added.

Recreational fishing boats are allowed at sea in that area only if the wind is forecast to be under 50.04 kilometers per hour, the department said, citing the Regulations for Recreational Fishery.

While rock fishing is a popular recreational activity on Taiwan's northeastern coast, there are some risks, the department said.

In light of those risks, the Keelung City government has regulations in place to safeguard recreational fishermen, the department added.

It advised that anglers in the area wear life vests and spiked boots and that boat operators provide insurance for their passengers.