Usagi downgraded to tropical depression, warnings lifted

Taipei, Nov. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has lifted the land and sea warnings for Tropical Storm Usagi as it weakened into a tropical depression.

The weather agency lifted the warnings at 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the center of the former tropical storm was located over waters 40 kilometers west-northwest of Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan.

The CWA canceled the warnings approximately 1.5 hours after downgrading its rain advisory for Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County and Taitung County from extremely heavy rain to heavy rain. It also lifted the heavy rain advisory for Hualien County.

However, people in the mountainous areas of these cities and counties should remain cautious of landslides, falling rocks and sudden surges in creek water levels.

From 12 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dahan Mountain in Pingtung County recorded 485 millimeters of precipitation, while Taitung County's Tjuabal area accumulated 359.5 mm, according to the CWA.

The advisory will remain in effect through Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the CWA reported that tides of 2-3 meters have been seen around Taiwan's coastlines, and swells may occur near the coasts in the east, southwest, Hengchun Peninsula, outlying Penghu County, and Orchid and Green islands off Taiwan's southeast coast.

At the same time, strong winds of level 8-9 (62 kph-88 kph) may impact Pingtung County, open low-lying areas in Kaohsiung, Hengchun Peninsula, the northern coast of Keelung, Penghu County, the Matsu Islands, and Orchid and Green islands, the CWA added.