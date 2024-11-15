Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Speed limit between two New Taipei light rail stations increased sixfold

11/15/2024 04:08 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A Danhai Light Rail Transit train arrives at a station in New Taipei's Tamsui District on Friday. CNA photo Nov. 15, 2024
A Danhai Light Rail Transit train arrives at a station in New Taipei's Tamsui District on Friday. CNA photo Nov. 15, 2024

Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) The Danhai Light Rail Transit in New Taipei has significantly improved service efficiency between two stations by increasing the speed limit sixfold.

Starting Friday, light rail trains on the elevated section between Xinshi 1st Road Station and Danjin Beixin (Beitouzi) Station can travel at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour, New Taipei Metro, the operator of the light rail, announced in a statement.

The two stations are 470 meters apart, and the higher speed limit reduces travel time by about one minute, the company said.

The change was made possible by covering rarely used railroad switches between the stations, the company added.

(By Kao Hua-chien and Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.76