Speed limit between two New Taipei light rail stations increased sixfold

Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) The Danhai Light Rail Transit in New Taipei has significantly improved service efficiency between two stations by increasing the speed limit sixfold.

Starting Friday, light rail trains on the elevated section between Xinshi 1st Road Station and Danjin Beixin (Beitouzi) Station can travel at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour, New Taipei Metro, the operator of the light rail, announced in a statement.

The two stations are 470 meters apart, and the higher speed limit reduces travel time by about one minute, the company said.

The change was made possible by covering rarely used railroad switches between the stations, the company added.