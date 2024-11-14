Graduates of 2 Taiwan universities feature in global employability top 100

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, Nov. 14 (CNA) National Taiwan University (NTU) and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) are among the top 100 universities whose graduates are most employable globally, according to the 2025 Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) released Thursday, U.K. time.

In the ranking, compiled by France-based human resources consulting company Emerging, which lists the top 250 universities, NTU was ranked 79th, NTUST 82nd, and National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) came in at 189th.

NTU moved up one spot from last year, while NTUST and NTHU improved by 4 and 11 places, respectively.

The top universities in the global rankings are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and Harvard University, all four of which are located in the U.S.

In fifth place is the University of Cambridge in the U.K., followed by Princeton University in the U.S. and University of Oxford in the U.K.

The University of Tokyo in Japan was in eighth place, making it the highest ranked university in Asia, followed by National University of Singapore.

In 10th place was Imperial College London.

In Asia, the top-ranked universities also included Peking University and Tsinghua University in China, with Hong Kong University of Science and Technology coming in fifth.

Among Asian universities, NTU, NTUST and NTHU were ranked 18th, 19th and 40th respectively.

Co-founder and president of Emerging, Sandrine Belloc, told CNA that Taiwan's performance is impressive, considering its size.

However, while Taiwan's universities scored highly in "alumni skills" and "academic performance," their global image is rather vague and indistinct, Belloc said.

In order to stand out and further enhance their alumni's employability and prestige, Taiwan's universities should embrace the importance of collaboration with firms, she said.

Professional knowledge and skills needed in the workforce can be boosted by collaboration with firms to develop work-centered learning, updating the curriculum according to industrial changes, creating a teaching staff with empirical experience, and implementing mandatory internship programs, Belloc said.

Emerging said that employers around the world prioritize adaptability and working or internship experience, with 45.9 percent stressing "the ability to learn and adapt to new technology and trends" and 45.1 percent stressing "the ability to cooperate with others."

Established in 2010, GEURS is compiled by employers voting on more than 1,000 universities worldwide, with a maximum of 10 votes each. In the 2025 survey, a total of 13,240 managers from 33 countries cast 129,126 votes, according to the Emerging website.