'Autumn Struggle' marchers call for peace, better living conditions

Taipei, Nov. 10 (CNA) Around 200 people took part in the "Autumn Struggle" march in Taipei Sunday calling for peace and the improvement of living conditions in Taiwan, according to organizers of the event.

Traditionally one of Taiwan's main labor demonstrations but now also focused on social issues, the annual Autumn Struggle event began outside the National Central Library with music and speeches by representatives of different groups on a wide range of social issues.

The main demands this year were peace and putting people's livelihoods first.

"We all know about the ongoing wars in the Middle East, Ukraine and Africa. On the other hand, we also see the Taiwan Strait under the shadow of war," said Huang Te-pei (黃德北), a convenor of the march, as he spoke to participants about the event's anti-war stance.

Though there is a crisis across the Taiwan Strait, it could also be an opportunity to turn the situation around, Huang suggested.

"Taiwan should not be a pawn of the United States" amid tensions between Washington and Beijing, he said.

Meanwhile, workers face deteriorating working conditions of long working hours and low pay, said Huang, who asked "how can we deal with high housing prices and inflation?"

The government should focus on social reforms that allow people to live better lives, Huang said.

The marchers then walked to Taipei Main Station before they reached Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office, where the event concluded with more songs and speeches.

According to the Autumn Struggle's Facebook page, the march can be traced back to a protest by labor groups in November 1988.

It became an annual labor rights event in 1993 but was suspended starting in 2005 before the organizers expanded the focus to social issues in 2009.

The organizers this year include the Taiwan International Workers' Association, an environmental protection alliance in Pingtung County, and the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters, according to the Facebook page.