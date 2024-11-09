To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Western Pacific storms no threat to Taiwan, but more brewing: CWA

Taipei, Nov. 9 (CNA) The Western Pacific continues to see plenty of storm activity, but the three existing weather systems in the region are not likely to pose a threat to Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday.

Typhoon Yinxing, which was upgraded to a typhoon on Tuesday when it was located southeast of Taiwan, has moved toward China's Hainan Island.

It is projected to move further southwest and will have no impact on Taiwan, the CWA said.

Tropical Storm Toraji, which is still rated as tropical depression by the United States' Joint Typhoon Warning Center, is currently centered over waters east of the Philippines and will likely move in a west direction over Luzon, the CWA said.

It is unlikely to directly affect Taiwan, the CWA added.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Man-yi is currently centered over waters to the east of Guam, 4,000 kilometers away from Taiwan, and will not affect Taiwan, the weather agency said.

The CWA forecast, however, that based on the storm activity seen in the Western Pacific in recent weeks and months, more tropical storms or typhoons are likely to form in the near future.