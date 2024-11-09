Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan
11/09/2024 08:27 PM
Taipei, Nov. 9 (CNA) A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located 19.8 kilometers east southeast of Chiayi County Hall, in Zhongpu Township, at a depth of 5 km, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Chiayi City, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The earthquake also measured a 3 in parts of Chiayi County and neighboring Tainan, the CWA data showed.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.
Latest
- Science & Tech
NCKU unveils AI-powered drowning detection system11/09/2024 11:51 PM
- Society
Prosecutors seek to detain suspect in MRT knife attack11/09/2024 10:33 PM
- Politics
Taiwan needs 'more refined' approach as Trump returns: Experts11/09/2024 10:16 PM
- Society
Western Pacific storms no threat to Taiwan, but more brewing: CWA11/09/2024 09:29 PM
- Society
Late White Terror victim Tsai Kuan-yu conferred presidential citation11/09/2024 09:04 PM