Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan

Taipei, Nov. 9 (CNA) A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 19.8 kilometers east southeast of Chiayi County Hall, in Zhongpu Township, at a depth of 5 km, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Chiayi City, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The earthquake also measured a 3 in parts of Chiayi County and neighboring Tainan, the CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.

(By James Lo) Enditem/eh