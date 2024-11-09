To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Coping with the arrival of a super-aged society

@China Times: Lu Cheng-chang resigns as Taiwan Asset Management Corp. chairman after three days

@Liberty Times: TPP accused of pocketing independent director remuneration from Fubon Financial Holding Co.

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks sees robust buying

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks to lead Taiex toward 24,000 points

@Taipei Times: CGA unveils rewards for ship spotters

