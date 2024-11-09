Taiwan headline news
11/09/2024 11:11 AM
Taipei, Nov. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Coping with the arrival of a super-aged society
@China Times: Lu Cheng-chang resigns as Taiwan Asset Management Corp. chairman after three days
@Liberty Times: TPP accused of pocketing independent director remuneration from Fubon Financial Holding Co.
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks sees robust buying
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks to lead Taiex toward 24,000 points
@Taipei Times: CGA unveils rewards for ship spotters
