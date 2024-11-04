Supplies airlifted to Hsinchu mountain village cut off by typhoon
Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) Around 150 people stranded in Simakusi after Typhoon Kong-rey destroyed a bridge and access roads to the remote Hsinchu County mountain village received an airlift of food and medical supplies Monday morning.
According to the Hsinchu County Fire Bureau, helicopters from the National Air Service Corps. delivered 1.2 metric tons of supplies, including rice, meat, medicines, diapers and milk powder, to the Indigenous Atayal village, which sits some 1,500 meters above sea level in Jianshih Township.
An initial attempt on Sunday to reach the village, also known by its Atayal name Smangus, was aborted due to heavy fog, the bureau said.
In a statement, Taipei-based MacKay Memorial Hospital said its personnel stationed in Jianshih Township informed the county's health bureau what drugs to include in the airlifted supplies for locals with chronic diseases on Friday.
Lee Tzu-ning (李紫寧), a MacKay nurse stationed at the public health office in Jianshih Township, said it was rare to experience typhoons in November and described the damage caused by Kong-rey as "beyond expectations."
- Society
In wake of posts, NIA reiterates permanent residency guidelines11/04/2024 08:35 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese barista shows off world-beating siphoning skills in Taichung11/04/2024 08:23 PM
- Society
Court upholds sentence of man who gave 3-year-old fatal overdose11/04/2024 07:52 PM
- Society
Traffic deaths, injuries of foreigners nearly doubles in 5 years11/04/2024 07:41 PM
- Sports
29 games confirmed for CPBL's 2025 season in Taipei Dome11/04/2024 06:34 PM