11/02/2024 11:05 AM
Taipei, Nov. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taichung plans administrative appeal over gas turbine project at Taichung Power Plant
@China Times: Premier shows goodwill on budget bill
@Liberty Times: Court extends Ko Wen-je's detention
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks draw institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks expected to lead Taiex rebound
@Taipei Times: EU urged to step up Taiwan exchanges
