Typhoon Kong-rey downgraded to tropical storm

Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) Typhoon Kong-rey was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday as it moved away from Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

At 9 a.m., the eye of the storm was located 140 kilometers northeast of the outlying Matsu islands and moving east-northeast at 34-46 kilometers per hour.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and maximum gusts of 119 kph, according to the CWA.

After making landfall in Taitung around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, the storm moved quickly, with the center moving away from Yunlin County around 6:40 p.m. that day, the CWA said.

After being closed across Taiwan on Thursday, schools and workplaces reopened again in all but a few districts on Friday.

The Central Emergency Operation Center reported that the storm has caused two deaths and injured 515 others in Taiwan as of Friday morning.

The land warning issued by the CWA on Tuesday remains in effect in Matsu and the sea warning, issued on Wednesday, is still in place in the seas off northern Taiwan.

The CWA warned that high levels of precipitation are still expected. An extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued in the mountainous areas of Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Chiayi County and Kaohsiung City.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning is in effect in Miaoli, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung, mountainous areas of Pingtung County, Hualien County and Matsu, the CWA said.

An extremely heavy rain advisory means that rainfall totals are predicted to exceed 200 millimeters in 24 hours or 100 mm in 3 hours. A heavy rain warning means accumulated rainfall in excess of 80 mm in 24 hours or more than 40 mm in an hour is expected.

The CWA said the public should remain alert to the possibility of landslides, mudslides and falling stones.

The agency added that strong winds are expected in coastal areas, northern and eastern Taiwan, and the outlying Penghu islands.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius in the northern half of Taiwan and 28-30 degrees in the southern and eastern parts of the country, the CWA said.

The CWA said temperatures are expected to fall to 24-26 degrees around Taiwan at night.

Additionally, the environment ministry said the air quality in Taiwan will be mostly "fair" or "good." However, an "orange" air quality alert has been issued for some parts of central and southern Taiwan, suggesting unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and people with cardiac or respiratory conditions.