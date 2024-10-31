CWA says footage may show tornado touching down in Hualien

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said it did not rule out the possibility that video footage posted to the internet Thursday showed a tornado touching down in Hualien County's Xiulin Township.

The 20-second video, which was widely shared on social media, appears to show a rotating column of wind and rain in Hualien's Jiawan Village, and was taken as Taiwan was being battered by Typhoon Kong-rey.

After an initial look at the video, the CWA's Hualien branch said it was difficult to judge based on the brief footage, which could just show low clouds being blown along quickly at ground level.

In a follow-up statement, however, the office said the CWA's Weather Forecast Center had reviewed the footage and determined that it showed a circulating motion similar to a tornado.

As typhoons rotate, vortexes often form in their outer storm bands, which can touch down as tornadoes, the branch office explained.

For those reasons, it said, the forecast center did not rule out the possibility that a tornado had formed, though additional evidence would be needed to confirm it.

By definition, a rotating column of air whose base touches the ground is a tornado, while one that does not touch the ground is a funnel cloud.