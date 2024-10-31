Taiwan headline news
10/31/2024 12:32 PM
Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taichung Combined Cycle Power Plant Project passes environmental assessment amid controversy
@China Times: Taichung Combined Cycle Power Plant Project environmental assessment passed
@Liberty Times: Typhoon hits Taiwan, forces nationwide closure of schools, offices
@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly cancels discount for Intel's 3nm chip order
@Commercial Times: MediaTek posts EPS of NT$51.98 for 1st three quarters, outperforms previous year
@Taipei Times: Typhoon forecast to hit Taiwan today
Enditem/kb
