10/31/2024 12:32 PM
Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taichung Combined Cycle Power Plant Project passes environmental assessment amid controversy

@China Times: Taichung Combined Cycle Power Plant Project environmental assessment passed

@Liberty Times: Typhoon hits Taiwan, forces nationwide closure of schools, offices

@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly cancels discount for Intel's 3nm chip order

@Commercial Times: MediaTek posts EPS of NT$51.98 for 1st three quarters, outperforms previous year

@Taipei Times: Typhoon forecast to hit Taiwan today

