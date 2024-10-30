Focus Taiwan App
10/30/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. sets restrictions on investment in Chinese high-tech companies

@China Times: Xi Jinping presses Biden to say 'we oppose Taiwan independence': Reuters

@Liberty Times: Detention of Sheen Ching-jing extended as purposes of donations need to be checked

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks seek to rebound

@Commercial Times: U.S.' AI ban on China to take effect next year

Taipei Times: Nuclear power possibility, premier says

