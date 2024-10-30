Taiwan headline news
10/30/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. sets restrictions on investment in Chinese high-tech companies
@China Times: Xi Jinping presses Biden to say 'we oppose Taiwan independence': Reuters
@Liberty Times: Detention of Sheen Ching-jing extended as purposes of donations need to be checked
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks seek to rebound
@Commercial Times: U.S.' AI ban on China to take effect next year
Taipei Times: Nuclear power possibility, premier says
Latest
- Society
Ferries suspended, parks and riverside areas closed as typhoon nears10/30/2024 02:12 PM
- Society
Taiwanese doctor reflects on work and death in war-ravaged Gaza10/30/2024 01:54 PM
- Society
Coast Guard rescues 17 from abandoned Chinese cargo ship10/30/2024 12:20 PM
- Politics
Taiwan foreign minister meets Saint Lucia PM, vows to strengthen ties10/30/2024 11:54 AM
- Society
Typhoon land warning likely for all of Taiwan by Wednesday night: CWA10/30/2024 10:51 AM