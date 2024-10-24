Focus Taiwan App
10/24/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Oct. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chinese blockade would trigger military response from Taiwan: Minister

@China Times: Tainan prosecutors request detention of ex-Taiyen Green Energy Chairman Chen Chi-yu over corruption scandal

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors request 20 years in prison for Yilan Magistrate Lin Zi-miao over alleged corruption

@Economic Daily News: Uni-President to hold 30 percent of PChome shares

@Commercial Times: TSMC notifies U.S. of reported use of its chip in Huawei product

Taipei Times: Blockade would be act of war: Minister

