Telecom store robber arrested after chase by Hsinchu County police

Taipei, Oct. 20 (CNA) A man who allegedly snatched a mobile device from a telecommunications store was chased and tackled to the ground by a police officer in Hsinchu County, according to police authorities on Sunday.

Cheng Chao-cheng (鄭朝成), a police squad leader, was attending to official business in Hukou Township on Wednesday morning when a local elected official who encountered him outside the public office suddenly called out to him: "There's a robber behind you!"

Speaking to CNA, Cheng said he initially thought the local representative was greeting him in a joking manner, but upon turning around he saw that a man was in fact being chased down the street by a store worker who was shouting: "Robbery!"

Cheng, who was not wearing his uniform at the time, said he got back on his scooter to pursue the apparent criminal.

After Cheng identified himself verbally as a police officer, the suspect threw the stolen phone to the ground and continued his attempted getaway, the squad leader said.

The suspect, however, was unable to outrun Cheng, who tackled the man to the ground after a physical struggle that left Cheng with an injury to his right eye.

Cheng told CNA that he did not have his handcuffs with him, so he intended to use his belt to restrain the immobilized suspect. But local police arrived soon after and handcuffed the suspect, whom Cheng described as "strong" and around 170 centimeters tall.

Huang Cheng-lung (黃政龍), chief of Hsinchu County's Xinhu Precinct, told CNA on Sunday that he was grateful to Cheng for his efforts in upholding the law.

The police chief also said that Cheng would receive a reward after being injured apprehending the alleged robber.

According to the preliminary findings of a police investigation, the male suspect triggered the store's automatic alarm, alerting police, when he snatched a display phone from the store.

The suspect, who was not identified by name, has been formally handed over to the Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of committing larceny.

If prosecuted and found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison under Chapter 29 of the Criminal Code.