Taiwan headline news
10/19/2024 11:29 AM
Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Review of central government budget stalled; Premier Cho vows to seek Constitutional Court ruling
@China Times: Opposition lawmakers block review of 2025 central government budget for fifth time; Premier Cho considers seeking Constitutional Court ruling if necessary
@Liberty Times: Lai says Taiwan will build 11 big ships weighing 1,000 tons or above in 7 years
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks attract investor buying, set to lead Taiex rally
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks attract foreign investors with high earnings
Taipei Times: Lai thanks pilots; promises more ships
