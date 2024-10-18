Taiwan headline news
10/18/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Monthly wage lower than NT$31,000 considered "low" wage: Labor minister
@China Times: Ministry of Labor classifies those making NT$31,000 a month as low-wage workers
@Liberty Times: Working population to fall by 9.2 million by 2070 due to aging, low birthrate: NDC
@Economic Daily News: TSMC adjusts sales forecast for 2nd time
@Commercial Times: C.C. Wei endorses outlook: next 5 years to be incredibly prosperous
Taipei Times: US official lauds Taiwan's resilience
