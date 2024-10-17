New Taipei councilors voice concerns over Christmasland 'nightmare'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) New Taipei City councilors from Banqiao District voiced concerns on Wednesday about the "traffic nightmare" caused by the annual "Christmasland" event, which will run for 48 days from mid-November to New Year's Day.

Their concerns arose after New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) instructed city officials to prepare comprehensive traffic plans for the event, centered around city hall in Banqiao.

While Christmasland promotes New Taipei, it is a "traffic nightmare" for local residents, Councilor Shih Yi-yu (石一佑) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) told CNA.

DPP Councilor Huang Shu-chun (黃淑君) noted that despite annual traffic plans, congestion persists and urged the government to consider the impact of the partially suspended Taipei Metro Circular Line.

The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department will announce traffic plans for this year's Christmasland on Oct. 25. In 2023, the city government reported 7.62 million visits to the festive extravaganza.