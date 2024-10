To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Government mulling construction of green power plants in Philippines, Japan: Economics minister

@China Times: Building power plants abroad, transmitting green electricity back to Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Retired general Tsang Yu-hsia found to illegally attend united front activities in Hong Kong; monthly pension cut 75% for next five years

@Economic Daily News: U.S. to limit exports of Nvidia AI chips to Middle East

@Commercial Times: Dual squeezes propel Taiwan stocks back to 23,000 mark

Taipei Times: Taiwan eyes power plants abroad: Kuo

