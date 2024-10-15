MOFA reminds entertainers of Malaysia visa restriction after opera arrests

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday reminded Taiwanese artists traveling to Malaysia to perform to apply for the correct permits, following the arrest of four Taiwanese opera artists for visa violations.

According to the announcement made by the Penang Immigration Department, four Taiwanese and two Singaporean opera actors and actresses were arrested in Penang recently, for allegedly breaching their social visit passes by staging performances.

MOFA said that Malaysian immigration authorities notified its office in the country of the arrests on Oct. 11.

MOFA's office in Malaysia also received an emergency phone call from friends of the four Taiwanese nationals arrested the same day, the ministry said.

Malaysian immigration authorities raided the grounds of a place of worship in Butterworth on Oct. 10 after receiving a tip-off about a group of foreign nationals performing without valid permits, according to Malaysian and Singaporean news reports. The detained individuals are aged between 40 and 60.

Penang Immigration director Nur Zulfa Ibrahim was quoted as saying that the performers were dressed in costume and in the middle of their act when arrested. Checks showed that the group had only social visit passes without the necessary approvals for artistic activities.

The performers are being probed for violating their pass conditions as stipulated under Regulation 11(7)(a) of the Immigration Regulations, according to the reports.

The performers each face a maximum of six months in jail, a fine of up to 1,000 Malaysian ringgits (US$232), or both, upon conviction for the offense, the Penang Immigration Department said in a Facebook post.

However, Danny Tan, the organizer of Oct. 10's opera performance, told CNA that immigration authorities had not told them of the reason for the arrests.

He said he was still in talks with Malaysian authorities on whether they can secure the artists' release by paying a fine, or if they will be taken to court.

MOFA said the four entered Malaysia on a visa-free scheme, but are under investigation for breaching the terms of their entry.

MOFA reminded Taiwanese nationals to apply for the right visa when visiting Malaysia, warning that those who fail to do so could face fines and even prison time.