Taiwan headline news
10/15/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Incursions by Chinese warplanes hit record high as China's military drills surround Taiwan
@China Times: Chinese "Joint Sword-2024B" military drills conducted in waters closer to Taiwan than before
@Liberty Times: China's military exercises surrounding Taiwan last for just half a day
@Economic Daily News: Taiex rebounds in face of Chinese military drills
@Commercial Times: China's military drills surrounding Taiwan cause brief panic in Taiwan's stock, forex markets
Taipei Times: Lai vows defense as China menaces
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading10/15/2024 10:22 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/15/2024 10:19 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher10/15/2024 09:13 AM
- Sports
Taiwan's Chou takes Arctic Open for second title of 202410/14/2024 11:12 PM
- Politics
Democracy 'non-negotiable' in Taiwan: Ex-President Tsai10/14/2024 11:06 PM