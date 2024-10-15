To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Incursions by Chinese warplanes hit record high as China's military drills surround Taiwan

@China Times: Chinese "Joint Sword-2024B" military drills conducted in waters closer to Taiwan than before

@Liberty Times: China's military exercises surrounding Taiwan last for just half a day

@Economic Daily News: Taiex rebounds in face of Chinese military drills

@Commercial Times: China's military drills surrounding Taiwan cause brief panic in Taiwan's stock, forex markets

Taipei Times: Lai vows defense as China menaces

Enditem/ls